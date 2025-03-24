Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Decreased by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after buying an additional 4,105,389 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,337.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,470,000 after buying an additional 895,277 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,052,000 after acquiring an additional 488,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 686,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,764,000 after acquiring an additional 324,948 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.3 %

QQQ opened at $480.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $511.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.45. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The stock has a market cap of $303.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

