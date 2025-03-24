Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:QQLV) Plans $0.02 Dividend

Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:QQLV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0234 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.41. 754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245. The company has a market cap of $2.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61. Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.40.
Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
