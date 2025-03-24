Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 321,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the previous session’s volume of 98,994 shares.The stock last traded at $30.25 and had previously closed at $29.84.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $612.46 million, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average of $30.96.

Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

