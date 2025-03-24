Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a 27.6% increase from Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of QQQS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.62. 4,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864. Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.72 and a 52-week high of $30.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.88.

Get Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF alerts:

About Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Innovators Completion Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 200 NASDAQ-listed stocks selected based on the value of their patent portfolios. The portfolio excludes the largest 200 stocks listed on NASDAQ.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.