Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Raises Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.4118 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a 14.4% increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,754,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $49.32 and a 12-month high of $72.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.39.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

