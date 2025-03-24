Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2025

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMGGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0439 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $33.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,695. Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $36.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.39. The company has a market capitalization of $68.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance criteria. QQMG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.