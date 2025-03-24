Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0439 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $33.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,695. Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $36.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.39. The company has a market capitalization of $68.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.22.
Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile
