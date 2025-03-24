Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Purchased by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 751,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 96,729 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 402,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 387,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,128,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $20.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $21.69.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

