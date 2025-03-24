Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Plans Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:PXI)

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1574 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF stock traded up $1.05 on Monday, reaching $44.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.30. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $40.16 and a 1 year high of $51.97.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile
