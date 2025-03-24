Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Plans Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:PXI)

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1574 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF stock traded up $1.05 on Monday, reaching $44.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.30. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $40.16 and a 1 year high of $51.97.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.