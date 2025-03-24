Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0835 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a 10.8% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

BSCY stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.37. 42,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,465. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $21.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55.

The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2034. BSCY was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

