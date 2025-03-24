Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0645 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a 2.5% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ BSCV traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $16.23. 236,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,702. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $17.16.
About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF
