Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0645 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a 2.5% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCV traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $16.23. 236,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,702. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $17.16.

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

