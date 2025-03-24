Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:BSJS)

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1169 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of BSJS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 69,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,214. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97.
About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
