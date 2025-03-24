Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0514 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a 0.5% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSMP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.41. The stock had a trading volume of 14,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,961. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.54. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Super Micro Stock: $7.2M Call Options Signal Big Upside Potential
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Top 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for 2025: Long-Term Winners to Watch
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- D-Wave Stock: Is Quantum Blockchain the Next Big Catalyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.