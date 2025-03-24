Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0514 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a 0.5% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Shares of BSMP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.41. The stock had a trading volume of 14,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,961. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.54. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

