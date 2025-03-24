Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2025

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMPGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0514 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a 0.5% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.41. The stock had a trading volume of 14,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,961. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.54. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.