Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
NASDAQ IVAC opened at $4.03 on Friday. Intevac has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $109.49 million, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42.
The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. Intevac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.61%.
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
