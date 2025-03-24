Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Intevac Price Performance

NASDAQ IVAC opened at $4.03 on Friday. Intevac has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $109.49 million, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42.

Intevac Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. Intevac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intevac

About Intevac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Intevac by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 317,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Intevac by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Intevac by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

