International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 97.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505,877 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in International Money Express were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $633,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 137.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 27.1% in the third quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,580,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $13.06 on Monday. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $400.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73.

IMXI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on International Money Express from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on International Money Express from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

