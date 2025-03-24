InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) CTO Sells $152,656.00 in Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.08, for a total value of $152,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,615,836.48. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rajesh Pankaj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of InterDigital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $129,500.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of InterDigital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total value of $142,891.00.

InterDigital Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $217.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $95.33 and a one year high of $231.97.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,619,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $311,654,000 after purchasing an additional 83,794 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 3.6% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,132,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,441,000 after buying an additional 39,891 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,722,000 after acquiring an additional 21,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $115,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 360,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,785,000 after acquiring an additional 164,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Further Reading

