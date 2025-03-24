Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 756 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,042,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,441,000 after buying an additional 50,849 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,415,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,692,000 after buying an additional 569,385 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $2,024,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $1,164,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 10,904 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC opened at $42.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.81. The company has a market cap of $322.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $48.08.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

