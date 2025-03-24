Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 43 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 396.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 286,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.3 %

HCA stock opened at $329.25 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.98 and a 1-year high of $417.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $321.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $384.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $392.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $3,075,250.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,757.08. This represents a 38.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

