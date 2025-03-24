Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,359 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 1.5% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $107.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.26. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $98.51 and a 12 month high of $115.88.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

