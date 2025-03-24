Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $566,000 Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $41,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. HSBC raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $256.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.29 and a 200-day moving average of $247.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.21 and a 52-week high of $269.56.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.56%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

