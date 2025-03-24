Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,348,000 after acquiring an additional 35,468,345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $563,154,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625,142 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,040,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757,301 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $53.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

