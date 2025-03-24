Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 112,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,738,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,023,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,046 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $82.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.87 and its 200-day moving average is $86.36. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.48 and a 1 year high of $92.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.