Interchange Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $134.20 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.37 and a fifty-two week high of $144.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.54.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.