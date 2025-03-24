Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 10,688 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,688 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5,840.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,826 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 36.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,729,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,909 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $130,479,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $108,433,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $43,589,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $66.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.33 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.