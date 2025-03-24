Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,359 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 103.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Employers worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 312.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Employers by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Employers by 15.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Employers by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Employers by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Employers stock opened at $49.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.89. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $54.44.

Employers Announces Dividend

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. Employers had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Get Our Latest Report on EIG

Insider Buying and Selling at Employers

In other news, insider Ann Marie Smith sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $70,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,963.24. The trade was a 13.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Kroner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,087. The trade was a 4.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,385 shares of company stock worth $276,267. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Employers Profile

(Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.