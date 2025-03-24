Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,075 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 462.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSHD. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.10.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $116.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 161.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.49. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $50.47 and a 1-year high of $130.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70.

Goosehead Insurance Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $5.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Goosehead Insurance’s previous dividend of $1.63. Goosehead Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

In related news, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones acquired 1,010 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.02 per share, with a total value of $119,200.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,342 shares in the company, valued at $276,402.84. This trade represents a 75.83 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $2,412,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $16,290,838.41. The trade was a 12.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,100 shares of company stock worth $32,110,974 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

