Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 11,813 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,813 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 367.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 998.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Calix during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Calix by 49.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALX opened at $35.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -79.94 and a beta of 1.78. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.26.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.31). Calix had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Calix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

In related news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $953,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,164,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,563,772.20. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

