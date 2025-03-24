Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,457 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $139,054,000 after purchasing an additional 61,490 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,664,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,342,000 after buying an additional 122,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 1,423.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $7,952,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,568,000. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AR stock opened at $40.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.18 and a beta of 3.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $41.53.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%. Analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

