Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 43,254 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 175.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,254 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 126.1% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,021,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,250,000 after acquiring an additional 514,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7,986.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,340,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HE opened at $10.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. Equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

