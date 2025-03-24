Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 8,162 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $608,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,381,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,211,000 after purchasing an additional 331,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,802,000 after purchasing an additional 84,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,641,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,816,000 after purchasing an additional 440,890 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 162.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after buying an additional 128,246 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $36,242.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,263.65. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,237 shares of company stock valued at $77,760 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $12.08 on Monday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $47.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average of $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DYN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.46.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

