Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,194 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IES were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IES by 56.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IES by 159.5% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in IES by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in IES by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,319,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IES by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Stock Performance

IESC opened at $184.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.57. IES Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.73 and a twelve month high of $320.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

See Also

