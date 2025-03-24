Insider Selling: Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Insider Sells $289,028.30 in Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) insider Branden Neish sold 25,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $289,028.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 460,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,087.64. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Branden Neish also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 27th, Branden Neish sold 20,741 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $328,952.26.
Weave Communications Stock Performance
Shares of WEAV opened at $11.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.81 million, a P/E ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Friday, February 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 52,210 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Weave Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Weave Communications by 20.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 347,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 58,359 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 11.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 45,475 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Weave Communications by 36.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 247,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 65,790 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Weave Communications Company Profile
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
