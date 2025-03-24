Insider Selling: Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) CEO Sells $37,680.00 in Stock

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $37,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,045.60. This trade represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

J Heath Deneke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 21st, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $36,300.00.

On Monday, March 17th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $38,500.00.

On Friday, March 14th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $37,470.00.

On Wednesday, March 12th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $38,040.00.

On Monday, March 10th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $38,520.00.

On Friday, March 7th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $39,230.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $40,550.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00.

On Friday, February 28th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $44,280.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $41,960.00.

Summit Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMC opened at $36.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $385.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.28. Summit Midstream Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $45.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average is $37.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Midstream

Summit Midstream last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter. Summit Midstream had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.12) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMC. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $3,794,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,829,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $3,313,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,061,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,321,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Company Profile



Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

