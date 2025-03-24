Insider Selling: SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Insider Sells 51,196 Shares of Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) insider James Ming Hom sold 51,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $524,759.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 638,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,174. The trade was a 7.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Ming Hom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 20th, James Ming Hom sold 28,388 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $281,041.20.

SOUN stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.31. 26,353,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,602,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 2.62. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44.

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.58). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The business had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 million. Research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on SoundHound AI from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter valued at $3,432,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 7.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,582,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 189,109 shares during the last quarter. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,964,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 602,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

