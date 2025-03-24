Insider Selling: Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Senior Officer Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Elizabeth Teresa Mccarthy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.30, for a total value of C$135,100.00.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Stock Performance

AD.UN opened at C$19.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$19.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.87. The stock has a market cap of C$895.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.08. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a twelve month low of C$15.08 and a twelve month high of C$20.68.

Get Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AD.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)

(Get Free Report)

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is an open-ended trust. The Trust, through its subsidiaries, indirectly provides alternative financing to private companies (Partners) in exchange for distributions with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for payment of distributions to unitholders of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.