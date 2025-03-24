Insider Buying: Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) EVP Purchases $14,487.50 in Stock

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) EVP Caroline Feeney bought 125 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.90 per share, for a total transaction of $14,487.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,419. This trade represents a 1.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $110.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.03. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.45 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,158,000 after acquiring an additional 24,682 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,796,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

