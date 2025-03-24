Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on INO

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ INO opened at $1.92 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deep Track Capital LP raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,119,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 1,314,796 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,922,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,035.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 640,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 584,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.