Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Shares Acquired by Sequent Planning LLC

Sequent Planning LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Sequent Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 5.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,645,000 after purchasing an additional 61,104 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 15.7% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter worth approximately $440,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 40.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 18,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $36.04 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a one year low of $33.39 and a one year high of $37.48. The company has a market cap of $858.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.51.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

