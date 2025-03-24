Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INGXF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS INGXF opened at $9.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.62. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 314.57 and a beta of 0.56.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.22. Innergex Renewable Energy had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $204.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.84 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

