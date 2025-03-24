ICW Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.6% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 2,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 106,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $352.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.14. The company has a market cap of $349.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.50.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

