ICW Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 509 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O opened at $55.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.52 and a 200-day moving average of $57.47. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2685 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 328.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.04.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

