ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.1% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $520.26 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $453.90 and a one year high of $563.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $543.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

