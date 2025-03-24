ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $96.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $93.64 and a twelve month high of $132.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.13.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.6159 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.66%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

