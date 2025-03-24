ICW Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 944.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 497,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,559,000 after purchasing an additional 449,854 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,628,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,359,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 405.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 48,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,961,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,703,000 after purchasing an additional 42,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $161.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.40. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $137.69 and a one year high of $186.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.96 million. Balchem had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 11.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BCPC shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Balchem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Balchem in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BCPC

About Balchem

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.