ICW Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 141.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the period. NRI Wealth Management LC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,729,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.1% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $480.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $303.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $504.45. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

