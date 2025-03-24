ICW Investment Advisors LLC Buys 77 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. ResMed accounts for approximately 1.1% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 285.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,972,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in ResMed by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ResMed by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $484,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,695,249.98. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $2,332,075.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,289.75. This trade represents a 50.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,940 shares of company stock valued at $9,164,385 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $219.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.19 and a 12 month high of $263.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.98. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.03%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

