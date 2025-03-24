ICW Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 97 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FDS stock opened at $433.01 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.84 and a 1-year high of $499.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $455.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.00.

Get Our Latest Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.