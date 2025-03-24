i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IAUX. National Bank Financial raised i-80 Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Canada lowered i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Cormark raised i-80 Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAUX. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in i-80 Gold by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,823,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889,867 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in i-80 Gold by 429.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,910,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793,333 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in i-80 Gold by 246.6% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 6,541,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653,867 shares in the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in i-80 Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $1,415,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in i-80 Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of i-80 Gold stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. i-80 Gold has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66. The firm has a market cap of $321.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

