i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.
Several brokerages have recently commented on IAUX. National Bank Financial raised i-80 Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Canada lowered i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Cormark raised i-80 Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.
Shares of i-80 Gold stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. i-80 Gold has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66. The firm has a market cap of $321.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.
