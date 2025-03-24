HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Position Increased by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,115 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of HubSpot worth $26,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in HubSpot by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised HubSpot from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $769.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $853.32.

HubSpot Stock Up 1.1 %

HUBS opened at $604.89 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $881.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,721.75, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $715.33 and a 200-day moving average of $656.27.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.60, for a total value of $412,755.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,800. This represents a 33.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total value of $2,144,760.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,941,285.61. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,425 shares of company stock worth $15,866,151. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

