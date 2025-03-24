Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. UiPath makes up 1.4% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of UiPath worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 60.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 557,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 209,300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in UiPath by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 74,959 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 10,894,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,449,000 after buying an additional 1,559,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 667.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 101,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 88,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATH opened at $10.81 on Monday. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on PATH shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UiPath from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.62.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $616,784.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 856,538 shares in the company, valued at $11,186,386.28. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 269,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,944.05. This trade represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

