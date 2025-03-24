Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of TELUS International (Cda) worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TIXT opened at $2.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $8.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.72.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.44 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TIXT shares. TD Securities raised their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Canada raised TELUS International (Cda) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

